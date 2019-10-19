WINNER reveal 'mood direction' teaser video for 'Cross' mini album

WINNER have revealed a 'mood direction' teaser video for their upcoming mini album 'Cross'.



In the teaser video above, the WINNER members reveal the mood of the tracks on their 3rd mini album. As previously reported, their title track "SOSO" was composed and written by Kang Seung Yoon with lyrics by Kang Seung Yoon, Song Min Ho, and Lee Seung Hoon, and other tracks include "OMG", "Dress Up", Lee Seung Hoon's solo "Flamenco", Kang Seung Yoon's solo "Wind", and "Don't Be Shy".



WINNER's 'Cross' drops on October 23 KST.







