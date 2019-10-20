Boyfriend's Donghyun signs with sidusHQ

Boyfriend's Donghyun has signed with sidusHQ.

He debuted as the leader of Boyfriend in 2011, but the group has hit an indefinite hiatus as their contract with Starship Entertainment ended and the members went separate ways. Donghyun has been in various musicals not just in Korea but also in Japan, and has also been in many webdramas such as 'The Miracle', 'Good Morning Double Decker', and more.



sidusHQ said, "We are happy to welcome Donghyun into our family, as he showed responsibility and warmth as the leader of his group, and also has passion and infinite potential on acting. He is an actor who has already promoted in Japan and Taiwan, so we're looking forward to his future. We will support him fully, so we ask for your interest and support."