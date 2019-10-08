BLACKPINK's Jennie rocks a chic Chanel look + netizens notice that her hat is similar to Yang Hyun Suk's

BLACKPINK's Jennie definitely is a gorgeous and multitalented beauty, but some netizens are souring the mood by noting the similarities between her hat and Yang Hyun Suk's signature black cap.

Jennie arrived in Seoul after finishing her schedules at Paris Fashion Week on October 8th. Her fancy airport-style fashion caught the eye of many, but many netizens noticed her cap to the point where she's trending on real-time new in Korea.

Regardless of the coincidence, many agree that Jennie is definitely a human version of Chanel. Check out more pictures of her below!