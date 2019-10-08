WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon makes poignant tweets celebrating Hangul day

WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon is not only talented but also really insightful!

The popular idol uploaded a series of witty and poignant tweets to commemorate Hangul day. Hangul day, also known as the Korean Alphabet Day, is a national Korean commemorative day marking the invention of the Korean alphabet. To celebrate and bring about awareness about the Korean language, Seunghoon took some time to explain why Hangul is so important ot global K-pop fans.

오늘은 한글날.

한글이 만들어진 것을 기념하는 날이다.

세종대왕과 수많은 학자들의 노력 끝에

한글을 만들지 않았다면

우리는 아직도 한자와 영어를 빌려다 사용하고 있었을지 모르겠다. — official_hoony_ (@official_hoony_) October 8, 2019

전 세계 케이팝 팬들이 사랑하는 재밌고 매력적인 발음 가사 표현 한글이 없었다면 이토록 사랑받고 우리들도 자부심을 느낄 수 있었을까?

우수한 우리 한글에 대해 자긍심을 가지고 해외 케이팝 팬들에게도 널리 알려주고 싶은 날이다. — official_hoony_ (@official_hoony_) October 8, 2019

The translation reads as follows:

"Today is Hangul Day. We commemorate the day that Hangul was made. At the end of the efforts of King Sejong and his scholars, if we did not have Hangul, we might still be borrowing Chinese characters and English."

"Would we be receiving all this love from K-pop fans all over the world if we didn't have a fun and charming way of portraying ourselves through Hangul? I'm proud of Hangul and I want K-pop fans all over the world to know about it."





배우신 분들의 통역을 정중히 요청하는 바입니다❤️🙏 — official_hoony_ (@official_hoony_) October 8, 2019

He also hilariously asked for people to translate his tweets into English, stating:

"I ask of the educated people here to translate my message for me."





Happy Hangul Day!

