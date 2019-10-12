ARMYs across the globe celebrate BTS' Jimin's birthday with trending hashtags, light show, artificial snow and more

Hashtags for BTS Jimin's birthday are trending worldwide and fans have more extravagant events planned to celebrate his birthday, including one involving artificial snow.



October 13 of 2019 is Jungkook's 25th birthday (in Korean age), which brought ARMYs across the globe to celebrate the day with multiple hashtags on Twitter. Around midnight in KST hashtags #HappyBirthdayJimin, #LovelyJiminDay, #OurLightJimin and more trended worldwide, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Other events for the day include making it snow in Seoul on October 13, using artificial snow, light show, birthday advertisements, and cup sleeves. Happy birthday to Jimin!

🎁2019 JIMINBAR Birthday Project



💛FLY TO THE WORLD💛

PART.12 Phénix

Pre-film Advertising Video in All Korea CGV Theatres🎥



The First in Korea—

Having ALL movie halls’ Pre-films Advertising Vid of ALL film schedules in ALL Korea CGV theaters for a week#JIMIN @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/nr3u4aMLum — PARKJIMINBAR👑 (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) September 21, 2019