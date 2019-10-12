Alleged fan of X1 continuously reports former contestant Kim Min Kyu's Instagram account and has it removed

Alleged fan of X1 continuously reports and had 'Produce X 101's former trainee Kim Min Kyu's Instagram account removed. The said fan has proudly shared him getting Kim Min Kyu's account removed from Instagram on Twitter. From the screenshots he shared, it seems he has been reporting Kim Min Kyu's account since this past July. The reason behind this is unknown, and it seems Kim's account was relatively easily removed because his account was yet to be verified.

This type of malicious activity is continuing to spread as another Twitter user retweeted the original tweet and said he will report Lee Jin Hyuk's account too.