Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Alleged fan of X1 continuously reports former contestant Kim Min Kyu's Instagram account and has it removed

AKP STAFF

Alleged fan of X1 continuously reports and had 'Produce X 101's former trainee Kim Min Kyu's Instagram account removed. The said fan has proudly shared him getting Kim Min Kyu's account removed from Instagram on Twitter. From the screenshots he shared, it seems he has been reporting Kim Min Kyu's account since this past July. The reason behind this is unknown, and it seems Kim's account was relatively easily removed because his account was yet to be verified. 

This type of malicious activity is continuing to spread as another Twitter user retweeted the original tweet and said he will report Lee Jin Hyuk's account too. 

kxk153 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

oh my god so stupid we don’t claim these kind of oneits they’re embarrassment to this fandom leave the other contestants alone ffs

LuluM345 pts 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago

Oneit's have had it with these boys taking all the CF deals 🤣

