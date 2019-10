BTS' Jungkook has set a new record.

His solo 'V' Live 'Thank you!' hit 200 million views in 180 days, at around 10 AM KST on the 11th. It's the shortest time ever for all and any videos on 'V Live'. It's also his second individual 'V Live' to hit over 200 million, as the most-watched 'V Live' is also his individual 'JK' broadcast from 2018, which as 259 million views.

Congratulations to Jungkook!