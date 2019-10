A.C.E's Kim Byeong Kwan has released "Savage" teaser images for their 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad' mini album.



In his teaser images, Kim Byeong Kwan gives a warning in a bandana and cut-off gloves. Like Donghun, Jun, Chan, and Wow, he's continuing A.C.E's edgy, street concept for their comeback.



Stay tuned for updates on A.C.E's comeback with their 3rd mini album 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad'!