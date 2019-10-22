A.C.E have released "Savage" teaser images of Donghun for their upcoming 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad' mini album.
Donghun takes on an edgy, street style concept for the comeback, which seems to have a bold theme.
Stay tuned for updates on A.C.E's comeback with their 3rd mini album 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad'!
37
7
Posted by1 day ago
A.C.E release 'Savage' teaser images of Donghun for 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad' mini album
A.C.E have released "Savage" teaser images of Donghun for their upcoming 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad' mini album.
5 1,517 Share 84% Upvoted
Log in to comment