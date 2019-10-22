37

7

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

A.C.E release 'Savage' teaser images of Donghun for 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad' mini album

AKP STAFF

A.C.E have released "Savage" teaser images of Donghun for their upcoming 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad' mini album.

Donghun takes on an edgy, street style concept for the comeback, which seems to have a bold theme. 

Stay tuned for updates on A.C.E's comeback with their 3rd mini album 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad'!

  1. A.C.E
  2. DONGHUN
  3. UNDER COVER: THE MAD SQUAD
5 1,517 Share 84% Upvoted

1

Lithuania229 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

I'm someone who doesn't get that ghostly look, I know it's what koreans love, but I prefer the second picture, his skin looks more natural and healthy :)

Share

1

edurance514 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

this comeback is going to be so good!

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

WINNER
WINNER ride through the desert in 'SOSO' MV
2 hours ago   6   2,674
Bobby, B.I
iKON's Bobby says he misses B.I
13 hours ago   49   89,057
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
4 days ago   409   211,812
Kim Hyun Joong
Kim Hyun-Joong causes chaos at Peruvian airport
4 days ago   115   30,666

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND