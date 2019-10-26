MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa & Whee In karaoke to 2NE1, Navi, and Yoon Mi Rae on 'I Live Alone'

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and Whee In covered 2NE1, Navi, and Yoon Mi Rae on 'I Live Alone'.



On the October 26th episode of 'I Live Alone', Hwa Sa and Whee In met up and relived memories from their school days. The two MAMAMOO members headed to the karaoke room in their uniforms, and the 'Rainbow Crew' cast members watched the girls have fun singing 2NE1's "I Love You" and "I Am the Best", Navi's "On the Road", and Yoon Mi Rae's "Baby Bye Bye".



Watch Hwa Sa and Whee In in the clip above!