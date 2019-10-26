WayV's Hendery, Ten, Lucas & Kun stand under the stars in 'Take Over the Moon' teaser images

WayV's Hendery, Ten, Lucas, and Kun are featured in 'Take Over the Moon' teaser images.
After WinWin, YangYang, and Xiaojun, Hendery, Ten, Lucas, and Kun are standing underneath the stars. Fans can expect their sub-title track "Moonwalk" music video on October 29 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on WayV's 'Take Over the Moon'!
