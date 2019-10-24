A.C.E have dropped "Savage" teaser images of Chan for their upcoming 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad' mini album.
After Donghun and Jun, Chan rocks their edgy, street concept wearing a spiky choker, blue contacts, and red leather.
Stay tuned for updates on A.C.E's comeback with their 3rd mini album 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad'!
A.C.E release 'Savage' teaser images of Chan for 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad' mini album
