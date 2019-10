1Team's BC is next up from the group to reveal a handsome set of teaser photos!

Following leader Rubin yesterday, BC boasts both charisma and gentleness in both his black and white photo as well as his deep colored cut. 1Team will be returning this November 6 with their 3rd mini album 'One', also set to hold a comeback showcase on the same day at 8 PM KST.

Stay tuned for individual teasers of Jinwoo, Jehyun, and Junghoon, coming soon.