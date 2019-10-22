1

1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

IU celebrates 4th anniversary of 'Chat-shire' next to Sulli's artwork

On October 23, IU took to her personal Instagram to celebrate the 4th anniversary of her 4th mini album, 'Chat-shire'. 

In her Instagram post, IU writes, "My precious 'Chat-Shire', happy 4th anniversary." In the accompanying photos, IU can be seen smooching a special piece of artwork - a piece made by her good friend and late singer/actress Sulli

Back in 2015 when IU released 'Chat-shire', she revealed that one of the songs from the album, "Red Queen", took inspiration from a drawing that Sulli showed her. When IU told Sulli about the drawing reminding her of s song she was working on, Sulli gave IU the drawing as a gift. 

Meanwhile, 'Chat-shire' is also the first album that IU produced on her own since her debut. 

