5

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

Yulhee trades in her long hair for an adorable short bob on 'Mr. House Husband'

AKP STAFF


Yulhee made a dramatic transformation by getting a short bob!

She made the decision on the September 25th broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband', saying she needed a change. Minhwan was against the idea, stating that "short hair would make the face look fat" and that he liked her long hair. 

Nevertheless, Yulhee went forward with her plan and told the hairstylist that she wanted her hair short. Yulhee even got to cut a large length of hair herself, much to the dismay of Minhwan. However, it turned out that her short hair looked great on her. Yulhee stated that long hair would get in the way while taking care of the kids and doing housework.

  1. misc.
0 1,310 Share 71% Upvoted
T.O.P
Fans show concern for T.O.P’s sleeping habits
8 hours ago   30   36,219
misc.
Funny K-Pop gifs to brighten your day
19 hours ago   2   11,469
BTS
BTS open up official TikTok channel!
7 hours ago   8   21,798

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND