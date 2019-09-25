Yulhee trades in her long hair for an adorable short bob on 'Mr. House Husband'



Yulhee made a dramatic transformation by getting a short bob!

She made the decision on the September 25th broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband', saying she needed a change. Minhwan was against the idea, stating that "short hair would make the face look fat" and that he liked her long hair.

Nevertheless, Yulhee went forward with her plan and told the hairstylist that she wanted her hair short. Yulhee even got to cut a large length of hair herself, much to the dismay of Minhwan. However, it turned out that her short hair looked great on her. Yulhee stated that long hair would get in the way while taking care of the kids and doing housework.