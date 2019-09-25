7

Posted by sl278

Rapper Don Mills intentionally gained weight to be 116 kg (255 pounds) to avoid military service + has to enlist anyways

Rapper Don Mills has been revealed to go through drastic lengths in order to avoid military service.

According to an exclusive report by the Chosun Ilbo, Don Mills intentionally reached a weight of 116 kg (255 lbs) in order to avoid service. Don Mills was prosecuted last May and received a 1-year sentence of penal servitude and 2 years of probation. The rapper has been delaying his military enlistment since 2013. 

Since June 2017, Don Mills has been intentionally trying to gain weight by increasing his calorie intake and taking protein supplements. This is because a high BMI allows citizens to avoid military service and instead serve in public institutions as a public service member. However, he was prosecuted for his intentional actions to avoid the military and enlisted last October. 

Don Mills debuted in 2013 and has since appeared on 'Produce 101' as a rap mentor and 'Show Me the Money 777' as a contestant. 

Kirsty_Louise
35 minutes ago

The Korean general public do not take too kindly to people trying to get out of mandatory military service. So he's really messed up here, what an idiot.

Kkkpopvvv
29 minutes ago

Whoa, rappers always turn out the biggest cowards despite the thug I am the best and strong shit they try to portray all the time. He was a celeb it's not like he was gonna have a hard time next to the normal guys if anything it would have made it easier for him...EXO D.O and Xiumin, for example, both went early and are looking fine one even choose to be a cook. Some guys have said that the military even made them a better person you don't know until you go of course people who for example experienced bullying in a setting they are required to go to like school will have a big fear of enlistment but come on this was a bad stunt on his part. This is why celebs cant be public service workers anymore when there are celebrities for example who have kids and maybe should be allowed to be public service workers to be with their families and not make their wifes' single mothers for 2 years that is a huge dent in a child's life. I hope he at least loses the weight he gained for his health that he will need once he comes out of enlistment

