Rapper Don Mills intentionally gained weight to be 116 kg (255 pounds) to avoid military service + has to enlist anyways

Rapper Don Mills has been revealed to go through drastic lengths in order to avoid military service.

According to an exclusive report by the Chosun Ilbo, Don Mills intentionally reached a weight of 116 kg (255 lbs) in order to avoid service. Don Mills was prosecuted last May and received a 1-year sentence of penal servitude and 2 years of probation. The rapper has been delaying his military enlistment since 2013.

Since June 2017, Don Mills has been intentionally trying to gain weight by increasing his calorie intake and taking protein supplements. This is because a high BMI allows citizens to avoid military service and instead serve in public institutions as a public service member. However, he was prosecuted for his intentional actions to avoid the military and enlisted last October.



Don Mills debuted in 2013 and has since appeared on 'Produce 101' as a rap mentor and 'Show Me the Money 777' as a contestant.