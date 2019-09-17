Yoo Seung Joon holds an exclusive interview with 'One Night of TV Entertainment' + cries while explaining why he couldn't go to the army

Yoo Seung Joon participated in an exclusive interview with SBS' 'One Night of TV Entertainment' on September 17th where he further explained his situation.



Yoo Seung Joon debuted as a 1st-generation pop star in 1997. In 2002, just ahead of his mandatory military enlistment, he was approved American citizenship, garnering public disapproval for dodging his mandatory service. Then, in 2015, Yoo Seung Joon filed for a Korean travel visa through the Consulate General of Korea in Los Angeles, hoping to visit his home country again. The Consulate General denied his request, and Yoo Seung Joon ultimately became involved in a legal dispute with the Consulate General from 2016 until now.



During the interview, the formerly popular idol singer stated:

"Honestly, I've never said with my own lips that I was going to the military. A reporter approached me on the way home after a schedule and said that I should go to the army now that I'm older. I just said that if I had to go, I would go. The next day, the articles came out saying I would go to the military. I couldn't say anything because I was young and wanted people to praise me."







He continued to state: "I really was going to go but there were issues with my company. They asked why I had to do an interview like that" while expressing that he felt wronged by the situation.



