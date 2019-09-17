Korean Youtuber prepares birthday dinner for his lonely friend + is met with tears

Birthdays are a special day for many, but in Korea, some young singles spend it alone without family and friends due to their busy lifestyle.

However, the duo YouTube team Woowasung have been going viral with a touching gesture for their friend that has netizens wiping away tears.

The two Youtubers surprised their friend, who is living alone in a studio apartment, with a special birthday meal that includes seaweed soup and other dishes that you're supposed to have on your birthday. The friend then burst out into grateful tears, reminding netizens that kindness can go a long distance.