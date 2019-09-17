9

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Korean Youtuber prepares birthday dinner for his lonely friend + is met with tears

AKP STAFF

Birthdays are a special day for many, but in Korea, some young singles spend it alone without family and friends due to their busy lifestyle.

However, the duo YouTube team Woowasung have been going viral with a touching gesture for their friend that has netizens wiping away tears. 

The two Youtubers surprised their friend, who is living alone in a studio apartment, with a special birthday meal that includes seaweed soup and other dishes that you're supposed to have on your birthday. The friend then burst out into grateful tears, reminding netizens that kindness can go a long distance. 

  1. Buzz
1 4,151 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Pendragonx175 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago
That was so nice

Share
Irene
Irene is a cute and pure goddess for Chamisul
3 minutes ago   0   129
BTS, Jungkook
Tattoo artist denies she's dating BTS's Jungkook
15 hours ago   71   83,793

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND