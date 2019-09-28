TWICE's Nayeon says she sang BTS's "Fire" in her sleep.



On the September 28th installment of 'Surprising Saturday', BTS's 2016 hit "Fire" came up in a quiz question, and Boom commented, "I heard that Nayeon was singing to BTS's 'Fire' in her sleep."



Nayeon responded, "I slept with an electric blanket on in the winter, and they told me I said, 'It's burning up.' I don't believe it."



In other news, TWICE recently made their comeback with "Feel Special".

