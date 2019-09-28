7

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

TWICE's Nayeon says she sang BTS's 'Fire' in her sleep?

AKP STAFF

TWICE's Nayeon says she sang BTS's "Fire" in her sleep.

On the September 28th installment of 'Surprising Saturday', BTS's 2016 hit "Fire" came up in a quiz question, and Boom commented, "I heard that Nayeon was singing to BTS's 'Fire' in her sleep."

Nayeon responded, "I slept with an electric blanket on in the winter, and they told me I said, 'It's burning up.' I don't believe it."

In other news, TWICE recently made their comeback with "Feel Special".

  1. BTS
  2. TWICE
  3. Nayeon
  4. FIRE
2 3,271 Share 54% Upvoted

0

homoschmexical144 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

thought this was old bc she said this a while ago lol

Share

-1

popularit303 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

i bet jeongyeon was like fuck you lmao

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
[Giveaway] Win Signed K-POP Merch!
20 hours ago   63   10,265

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND