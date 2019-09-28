14

5

News
Posted by germainej

MONSTA X tease upcoming album 'Follow - Find You'

MONSTA X have released a teaser image for their upcoming album 'Follow - Find You'.

Starship Entertainment confirmed MONSTA X would be making a comeback soon, and it looks like fans can look forward to a new mini album titled 'Follow - Find You'.

In other news, MONSTA X recently dropped an English track titled "Love U", and they performed for the first time on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

whenjunhui115 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

cant wait

i love all their songs

kikiinfinite95149 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I'M SO READYY

