Starship Entertainment confirmed MONSTA X would be making a comeback soon, and it looks like fans can look forward to a new mini album titled 'Follow - Find You'.
In other news, MONSTA X recently dropped an English track titled "Love U", and they performed for the first time on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show".
MONSTA X tease upcoming album 'Follow - Find You'
MONSTA X have released a teaser image for their upcoming album 'Follow - Find You'.
