TWICE 'Feel Special' in glitzy and glamorous comeback MV

The ladies of TWICE are officially back with a new single!

On September 23, the group released their eighth mini album 'Feel Special,' featuring a title track of the same name.







"Feel Special" is another one of TWICE's singles that was written and composed by J.Y. Park. It was also produced by collapsedone, who was also behind singles "Knock Knock" and "What Is Love?". The lyrics express gratitude to the person who makes them feel special even during difficult times.





The music video for the single possesses a more alluring concept than previous singles, with the girls' impressive visuals being augmented by heavily glam styling.



Meanwhile, 'Feel Special' is officially available through online music distributors.





Check out the full music video for "Feel Special" above!



