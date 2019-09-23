26

Music Video
Posted by danisurst

TWICE 'Feel Special' in glitzy and glamorous comeback MV

AKP STAFF

The ladies of TWICE are officially back with a new single!

On September 23, the group released their eighth mini album 'Feel Special,' featuring a title track of the same name.


"Feel Special" is another one of TWICE's singles that was written and composed by J.Y. Park. It was also produced by collapsedone, who was also behind singles "Knock Knock" and "What Is Love?". The lyrics express gratitude to the person who makes them feel special even during difficult times.

The music video for the single possesses a more alluring concept than previous singles, with the girls' impressive visuals being augmented by heavily glam styling.

Meanwhile, 'Feel Special' is officially available through online music distributors.


Check out the full music video for "Feel Special" above!

2

Ace_19349
21 minutes ago

Omg, the song is amazing, I feel so special rn😍 I loved it💗 Chaeyeong's vocals 😍 and Mina's part😭 love you twice 😭💗💕

2

PrettyCode667
29 minutes ago

I really really like the song. I was afraid bc JYP songs for TWICE weren’t quite my taste but this one is great. The MV is beautiful and Mina’s part made me cry.

