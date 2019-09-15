0

Posted by jennywill

TEEN TEEN teases their debut title track with their lyrics image

Maroo Entertainment's upcoming trio TEEN TEEN has released a tracklist for their debut mini-album 'Very, On Top'.


Made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants including Lee Jin Woo, Lee Tae Seung, and Lee Woo Jin, TEEN TEEN will be debuting this September 18 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album. The album contains a total of 5 tracks including an intro "On Top", as well as title track "Take Responsibility" (literal translation), "Be My Girl", "With Me", and "Stay".

The boys have released the lyrics image for their title track "Take Responsibility". Check it out below.

