The Brand New Music trainees that were on 'Produce X 101' will be launching a unit project.

According to the label, Kim Si Hoon, Hong Sung Joon, and Yoon Jung Hwan will be releasing a unit project single in October. They'll also have a reality show through Pikicast, including picking a unit name, busking, and more.

The reality show and the teaser clips will drop by the end of September.