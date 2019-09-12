2

Sung Hoon, Henry, Gian84 & Lee Si Uhn to bathe together on 'I Live Alone'

AKP STAFF
Sung Hoon, Henry, Gian84, and Lee Si Uhn are heading to the public bath together on 'I Live Alone'.

During filming for the upcoming episode of 'I Live Alone', the four castmates decided to solidify their friendship by bathing together and challenging each other to going back and forth between cold and hot pools. Sung Hoon, Henry, Gian84, and Lee Si Uhn are said to opened up to each other and even scrubbed each other's backs for some intimate bonding.

This episode of 'I Live Alone' airs on September 13 KST. Do you think they'll get closer after their bath trip?

I love Gian84's drawings

I am his fan

he is such an inspiration

wow, illustration icon

