News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

X1 win #1 + Performances from September 12th 'M! Countdown x KCON 2019 LA'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


Today's episode featured performances from 'KCON 2019 LA', which was held on August 15-18 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. As for the winners, X1 took #1 with "Flash". Congrats to X1!

Artists who performed include AB6IXATEEZfromis_9IZ*ONEITZYLOONAMAMAMOOMomolandN.FlyingNU'ESTSeventeenStray KidsSF9, and VERIVERY.

WINNER:

===

AB6IX

==

ATEEZ

==

fromis_9

==

IZ*ONE

==

ITZY

==
LOONA

==

MAMAMOO

==

Momoland

==

N.Flying

==

NU'EST

==

Seventeen

==

Stray Kids

==

SF9

==

VERIVERY

===

  1. X1
  2. M COUNTDOWN
  3. KCON 2019 LA
  4. KCON
