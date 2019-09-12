X1 win #1 + Performances from September 12th 'M! Countdown x KCON 2019 LA'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!
Today's episode featured performances from 'KCON 2019 LA', which was held on August 15-18 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. As for the winners, X1 took #1 with "Flash". Congrats to X1!
Artists who performed include AB6IX, ATEEZ, fromis_9, IZ*ONE, ITZY, LOONA, MAMAMOO, Momoland, N.Flying, NU'EST, Seventeen, Stray Kids, SF9, and VERIVERY.
WINNER:
===
AB6IX
==
ATEEZ
==
fromis_9
==
IZ*ONE
==
ITZY
==
LOONA
==
MAMAMOO
==
Momoland
==
N.Flying
==
NU'EST
==
Seventeen
==
Stray Kids
==
SF9
==
VERIVERY
===
Log in to comment