'W Korea' give inside look at EXO Kai's modern dance photo shoot

'W Korea' magazine are giving an inside look at EXO Kai's modern dance photo shoot.



Kai and Sunmi were featured as the dual cover models for the September issue of 'W Korea', and they portrayed the theme 'Dance with Autumn'. The above behind-the-scenes video reveals Kai's dynamic modern dance movements for the camera.



Check out 'W Korea's inside look video above, and take a look at his photo shoot here if you missed it.



