Song Yoo Bin directly addresses dating scandal with Kim So Hee on 'Radio Star'

Song Yoo Bin revealed his thoughts on his private life being revealed.

The popular 'Produce X 101' trainee appeared on the September 4 broadcast of 'Radio Star' where he addressed the release of photos that showed him kissing former I.B.I member Kim So Hee. He stated: "We had a good time dating and have ended the relationship."

Singer Baek Ji Young, who was also part of Yoo Bin's label Music Works, appeared on the show and stated: "Someone revealed those photos to hurt him. I was a good senior to Yoo Bin. There were not dating bans in the label."



