Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Song Yoo Bin directly addresses dating scandal with Kim So Hee on 'Radio Star'

AKP STAFF

Song Yoo Bin revealed his thoughts on his private life being revealed.

The popular 'Produce X 101' trainee appeared on the September 4 broadcast of 'Radio Star' where he addressed the release of photos that showed him kissing former I.B.I member Kim So Hee. He stated: "We had a good time dating and have ended the relationship." 

Singer Baek Ji Young, who was also part of Yoo Bin's label Music Works, appeared on the show and stated: "Someone revealed those photos to hurt him. I was a good senior to Yoo Bin. There were not dating bans in the label." 

  1. Song Yoo Bin
0 2,602 Share 100% Upvoted
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE unit releases 'Love Bubble'
6 hours ago   14   11,375
Crush
[Song & MV Review] Crush – 'NAPPA'
1 hour ago   1   348
2NE1, CL
CL possibly hinting at comeback
17 hours ago   8   2,904

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND