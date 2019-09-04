Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

'Show Me the Money 8' hosts sports festival with competitions benefits as prizes + netizens think the show is turning into 'Produce 101'

Rap reality show 'Show Me the Money 8' has not been having the best run this year.

Following Mnet's vote-rigging scandals for their reality competition shows, 'Show Me the Money 8' has also been facing declining ratings and the show's latest decision to host a sports festival that leads to benefits for the two competing crews has netizens shaking their head. Some netizens stated that they believe the show is turning into 'Produce 101'. 

Comments include:

"Why are they giving benefits on this show?"

"Is this turning into Produce 101?"

"Next season, they might as well just start the show with voting."

"Season 8 is really bad at another level. It was already boring but now they're doing stuff like this?"

What do you think? 

