Former SECRET member Ji Eun shows support for Sleepy's legal battle with former label TS Entertainment

Former SECRET member Ji Eun showed support for rapper Sleepy's legal battle with their former label TS Entertainment.



As previously reported, Sleepy and TS Entertainment previously went their separate ways after the rapper filed a lawsuit to terminate his contract, but the label then followed up with a lawsuit against him for alleged misappropriation of funds. Sleepy is now alleging the label did not provide a legitimate account of his profits.



Ji Eun and Sleepy were both previously signed with TS Entertainment, but it seems that neither artist had positive experiences with the label. On September 21, Ji Eun shared a cover of Sleepy's latest single "Dispute" featuring B.A.P's Bang Yong Guk, who also left TS Entertainment. The song's lyrics, written by Sleepy and Bang Yong Guk, include lines like, "Yo, TS. Rest in peace," and "Those who have committed a crime must be punished. The media and public, don't believe their stories."



The former SECRET member also quoted the lyric lines, "Do the right thing," and "#sleepy #dispute."



Ji Eun previously filed to nullify her contract with TS Entertainment in August of 2017, and the label finally terminated her contract this past April. However, the agency then stated they'd be taking legal action against her for signing with a new agency before completing the termination.



Stay tuned for updates on Sleepy's case.



