Seventeen triples their own album selling rate in a day with 'An Ode' compared to their last release

Seventeen's new album is selling at an extremely fast rate.

On September 16, Seventeen released their 3rd album 'An Ode', their first full-length album since 2017. Accumulated one day after its release, the total sales of the album amounted up to over 160,000 copies sold, making it #1 on the real-time daily album chart on Hanteo. This current rate triples that of the sales for their 6th mini 'You Made My Dawn', their last physical album release in January.

In related news, Seventeen will make their official live comeback stage on 'M! Countdown' this coming Thursday, September 19. Stay tuned!