Cha Eun Woo oozes charm in pictorial for 'Harper's Bazaar'

Cha Eun Woo was featured in a solo pictorial for 'Harper's Bazaar'.

For the magazine's latest issue, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo posed for a warm photoshoot, wearing sweaters made out of wool and other winter fabrics. As with every shoot, Cha Eun Woo charmed the viewers with his attractive gaze and reportedly even made the some "(staff members') hearts flutter" during the shoot.

Check out some preview shots below! Cha Eun Woo is currently starring in the MBC drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung'.

dru4sf9353 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

my sofa doesn't have one of these on it

i'm gonna get a refund from the furniture store

0

teleri 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

He's lovely :D

