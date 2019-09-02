Seventeen reveals comeback promotion schedule for third album 'The Ode'

Seventeen are gearing up to come back with a third album!

On September 2 KST, their agency Pledis Entertainment dropped a promotion schedule revealing what kind of teasers fans can expect leading up to the album's release. The teasers will begin on September 3 with 'The Poet' concept images and will continue through two sets of music video teasers on September 11 and 14.

Meanwhile, 'The Ode' is set for release on September 16 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the full promotion schedule below!