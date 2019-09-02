Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by olmal

Ahn Jae Hyun was spotted shooting the upcoming drama 'People with Flaws'

While Goo Hye Sun announced that she's leaving the industry and will return to SungKyunKwan UniversityAhn Jae Hyun was spotted shooting the upcoming drama 'People with Flaws', on September 1. 

An insider has reported, "At first I almost didn't recognize him because he seemed to have gained weight. Maybe he bulked up a little bit for the role. Controversy aside, the atmosphere at the set was calm."


Ahn Jae Hyun has been staying quiet after releasing his first official statement on his divorce with Goo Hye Sun. As previously reported, he was absent from the 'Broadcast Worldwide 2019' event held at the COEX in Seoul on August 22. 


'People with Flaws' is expected to premiere in November.

shakesmilk727 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

If the people that he was working with started whispering, that would just be so unprofessional. His personal problems shouldn't be brought into the workplace. It has nothing to do with any of the filming that's coming up. So good on them for keeping it professional and just focused on the project.

Damjia543 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

Just let him get on with his life. His marriage has nothing to do with his filming.

