While Goo Hye Sun announced that she's leaving the industry and will return to SungKyunKwan University, Ahn Jae Hyun was spotted shooting the upcoming drama 'People with Flaws', on September 1.

An insider has reported, "At first I almost didn't recognize him because he seemed to have gained weight. Maybe he bulked up a little bit for the role. Controversy aside, the atmosphere at the set was calm."





Ahn Jae Hyun has been staying quiet after releasing his first official statement on his divorce with Goo Hye Sun. As previously reported, he was absent from the 'Broadcast Worldwide 2019' event held at the COEX in Seoul on August 22.





'People with Flaws' is expected to premiere in November.

