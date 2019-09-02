Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

B1A4's Sandeul opens personal Instagram account!

Sandeul is the latest idol to open his own Instagram account!

The account was officially opened on September 2, with the first post being a pair of selcas shared between Sandeul and his B1A4 group mate Gongchan. The playful image set was captioned: "The first photos are with Channie!"

Later that day, he also shared a video of him behind the scenes at a K-pop event in Bangkok, writing: "It was my honor to be in Thailand for the Brand K-Pop Show! I was really nervous! I gained a lot of strength thanks to our BANA [B1A4's fan club name]! Thank you, BANA!"

Fans can follow his official Instagram account here!
