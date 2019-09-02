B1A4's Sandeul opens personal Instagram account!

Sandeul is the latest idol to open his own Instagram account!
The account was officially opened on September 2, with the first post being a pair of selcas shared between Sandeul and his B1A4 group mate Gongchan. The playful image set was captioned: "The first photos are with Channie!"
Later that day, he also shared a video of him behind the scenes at a K-pop event in Bangkok, writing: "It was my honor to be in Thailand for the Brand K-Pop Show! I was really nervous! I gained a lot of strength thanks to our BANA [B1A4's fan club name]! Thank you, BANA!"
Fans can follow his official Instagram account here!
