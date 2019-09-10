3

Prosecutors seek up to 5 years in prison for Microdot's parents for fraud

According to reports on September 11, prosecutors are seeking prison sentences of up to 5 years for rapper Microdot's parents - his father Shin (61) and his mother Kim (60). 

Previously, Shin and Kim were indicted on charges of fraud for scamming their neighbors for a large sum of money, then fleeing the country in order to avoid paying the money back. During a preliminary court hearing back on September 10, prosecutors demanded a total of 5 years in prison for Shin, and a total of 3 years for Kim. 

Prosecutors revealed, "We have confirmed that Shin and Kim scammed 14 victims for an amount of 400 million KRW (~ 336,000 USD) approximately 20 years ago, then fled the country." 

The court's first official hearing involving Microdot's parents and prosecutors will take place on October 1. 

