Kim Hye Yoon has a mental breakdown as she realizes she's a fictional story character in 1st teaser for 'Find July'

MBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs youth fantasy/romance series 'Find July' has released its first teaser, starring the lovely and fiery Kim Hye Yoon!

In the upcoming drama 'And July', Kim Hye Yoon plays the role of a plain high school student named Eun Dan Oh. However, one day, she realizes that she's in fact a nameless, extra character inside a fictional manhwa series!

According to the drama's 1st teaser above, Eun Dan Oh becomes suspicious of the world around her after she discovers that there are large gaps in her memories, which also cut off spontaneously. However, the other "characters" around her fail to realize the same, not believing her when she tries to tell them the truth!

Also starring SF9's Rowoon, April's Naeun, Lee Jae Wook, and more, 'Find July' premieres this October 2 at 8:55 PM KST!

