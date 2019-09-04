Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens discuss the smokey eye trend in idol makeup back in 2010 + shocked by the before and after photos

AKP STAFF

Trends come and go but they will always be remembered!

Netizens have been discussing the smokey eye trend back in the early 2010s and brought back a wave of nostalgia and memories. Many K-pop fans remember loving the smokey eye trend back in the day but are shocked to see that the great contrast between previous and current looks. The before and after photos of the same idols with different makeup has also brought about the fervent discussion.

Idols with the most drastic before and afters include Girls Day's Sojin and Minah, as well as former Rainbow member Hyunyoung

Comments include: 

"Sojin looks like a different person."

"I didn't think it was tacky back then but looking at it now..."

"I honestly think Minah looks better with a smokey eye."

What do you think? 

jokbal_is_yum2,004 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Eh.
Trends come and go, but real beauty lasts.

0

michinpabo684 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

Skin whiteners FTW!

