Shinhwa's Hyesung to release emotional special solo album 'Setlist'

On September 5, Shinhwa's Hyesung unveiled his first teaser poster for his solo comeback!

Hyesung will be greeting fans with a special solo album this October, for the first time in approximately 2 years. Titled 'Setlist', the special album will contain a mixture of emotional tracks to accompany the coming season of fall. Previously, Hyesung shared that the songs in this upcoming album were made specifically to perform for his fans during his solo concerts, raising anticipation.

Furthermore, Hyesung will be holding a solo concert also titled 'Setlist' from this October 19-20 at Kyunghee University. Meanwhile, Hyesung's special solo album 'Setlist' is set for release on October 8 at 6 PM KST.