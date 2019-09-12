13

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens can't help but express their love for Moon Hee Jun's daughter Jam Jam

Moon Hee Jun has definitely gone through a roller coaster of experiencing negative comments from netizens, but it seems like his daughter Jam Jam is so lovable that even haters have fallen in love with her charm.

Jam Jam joined the cast of 'Superman is Back' in June amidst a lot of criticism from netizens, who stated that Moon Hee Jun was a hypocrite for joining the show after stating he wanted to protect his family from the media. However, the adorable Jam Jam has won the hearts of many through her sweet and adorable nature. 

Netizens have been commenting:

"I don't like Moon Hee Jun but his baby is so lovable."

"Jam Jam is so cute!"

"Jam Jam looks like she came out of a cartoon."

"Give her more air time! Please." 


What do you think?

apieth63 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Jam Jam is half of Soyul. You can’t resist her charm ^^ so cute

1

Ohboy695,996 pts 1 hour ago 3
1 hour ago

I'd cut someone if they were hating on a kid. (btw. Hee Jun lost a lot of weight...)

