Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

Koyote's Shinji talks about her past struggles with stage fright on 'People Are Good'

Koyote's Shinji recalled the difficulties she faced because of her extreme stage fright in the past. 

Her group, Koyote, appeared on the September 3 broadcast of 'Human Documentary: People Are Good' where it was revealed that she used to tremble a lot on stage. Footage of her in 2008 was revealed in which Shinji was seen to be shaking immensely on stage while holding a microphone. 

Shinji stated that she fainted after exiting the stage and that she "became a singer because I liked singing, but I hated myself for becoming like that." She was unable to go on stage for a while and became incredibly depressed. 

Fellow member Kim Jong Hyun stated that it was hard because all they could do was comfort her with words. We're glad she made it through and is performing on stage today! 

megumishimizuu449 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

I have stage fright. It's not easy sometimes. But I'm glad she made it through.

