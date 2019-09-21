7

Na Young Suk PD makes a funny pledge for when his YouTube channel gains 1 million subscribers

Na Young Suk PD has made a realistically unrealistic pledge for his YouTube channel.

Just recently, the famous PD of tvN's 'New Journey To The West' and 'Three Meals a Day' has produced a spinoff series called 'New Journey To The West Supplementary Story: Three Meals a Day - Three Meals in Iceland' on his YouTube channel. Featuring entertainers Eun Ji Won and Lee Soo Geun, the show has achieved great success with high viewer ratings even with a mere 6-minute slot.


During his YouTube live streaming session held on September 20, Na PD interacted with his fan viewers and made a promise regarding the number of his subscribers. He pledged, "If my channel NaNaNa hits 1 million subscribers, then I will sent Eun Ji Won and Lee Soo Geun to the moon."



To this pledge, audiences hilariously commented, "He better watch his mouth...because it's bound to happen", "Why don't you make 'New Journey To The West: Three Meals on the Moon'?", "I like this pledge, let me go and subscribe", "I think they will all sit together for a meeting on the day the channel gains 1 million subscribers...", "This...feels strange...I think they will actually go to the moon..."

Have you watched an episode from this spinoff YouTube series?

  YURI
채널나나나 - Na PD's youtube account

