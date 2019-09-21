6

1

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lyricist-musician JQ ties the knot with non-celebrity bride, a former Miss Korea

AKP STAFF

JQ has tied the knot with his beautiful bride!

On September 21, the musician-lyricist JQ, well-known as the lyricist for EXO's "Lotto", Red Velvet's "Little Little", Taeyeon's "Fire" and many other songs from SM Entertainment, held a private wedding ceremony with his bride, a former Miss Korea from Chungnam Province and 12 years his junior.

In his previous marriage announcement, JQ shared that he proposed with a song specially gifted to him by Noel's Kang Kyun Sung. This Noel member also sang the celebratory nuptial song at the wedding, together with female vocalist Son Seung Yeon.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

  1. misc.
  2. Kang Kyun Sung
  3. Son Seung Yeon (Sonnet Son)
  4. JQ
1 1,254 Share 86% Upvoted

0

pink_oracle3,432 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

He married a beauty queen 12 years his junior? His dad must be so happy.

Share
Donghae
Donghae begs fans to stop calling him
22 hours ago   33   34,396
BTS, Jin
Jin who is preferred by locals
3 hours ago   0   1,729

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND