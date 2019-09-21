Lyricist-musician JQ ties the knot with non-celebrity bride, a former Miss Korea

JQ has tied the knot with his beautiful bride!

On September 21, the musician-lyricist JQ, well-known as the lyricist for EXO's "Lotto", Red Velvet's "Little Little", Taeyeon's "Fire" and many other songs from SM Entertainment, held a private wedding ceremony with his bride, a former Miss Korea from Chungnam Province and 12 years his junior.

In his previous marriage announcement, JQ shared that he proposed with a song specially gifted to him by Noel's Kang Kyun Sung. This Noel member also sang the celebratory nuptial song at the wedding, together with female vocalist Son Seung Yeon.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!