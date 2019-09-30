LABOUM's Solbin honestly states that she's thinking of taking up a part time job + that her group is nameless

LABOUM's Solbin expressed her honest thoughts on her future.

The idol member appeared on the September 30th broadcast of MBC's 'Nangman Club' where she talked about moments where she felt she seemed pitiful.

When asked if there was a time she felt nameless, she said that she felt like it right now, stating she has yet to achieve her goals.





She stated: "When I'm done with work and taking the subway home, I have less and less work and I haven't received any rewards for my work. So I sit in the subway feeling pathetic. I thought maybe I should get a part-time job, and that thought made me sadder."



Solbin debuted with LABOUM in 2014 and is currently promoting her group's album 'Two Of Us'.

