LABOUM's Solbin honestly states that she's thinking of taking up a part time job + that her group is nameless

LABOUM's Solbin expressed her honest thoughts on her future.

The idol member appeared on the September 30th broadcast of MBC's 'Nangman Club' where she talked about moments where she felt she seemed pitiful. 

When asked if there was a time she felt nameless, she said that she felt like it right now, stating she has yet to achieve her goals. 

She stated: "When I'm done with work and taking the subway home, I have less and less work and I haven't received any rewards for my work. So I sit in the subway feeling pathetic. I thought maybe I should get a part-time job, and that thought made me sadder."

Solbin debuted with LABOUM in 2014 and is currently promoting her group's album 'Two Of Us'

NEWSY269 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

She looks different, no? I looked up video of the show and her eyes look different/bigger.

sik_k_is_a_whore992 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

Well she is the most popular member of the group and the one who gets sent to shows for promotion, imagine how the other unknown members feel...I know it can feel like you are not achieving your goal and you may envy other stars but her members are more nameless then her. Hell, they should all get part time jobs and start a cafe with nameless idols. Lots of groups were not popular during their rookie days, but they didn’t go on tv and express this they continued to work hard. They are now super famous and rich. She should work hard and stay focused.

