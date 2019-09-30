Netizens shocked by internet live stream that ends in a bloody fight between two streamers

A live internet broadcast shocked netizens as it devolved into a violent physical fight.



A popular Twitch streamer 'A' held a joint stream of drinking and talking with another popular Afreeca streamer 'B' on September 28th. The stream was going along fine until they started arguing and ended up physically fighting. The issue arose when the two were talking about who was the better fighter in their high school days. Both started to argue that they were the better fighter. 'B' then stated, "If you're mad, we should turn off the broadcast and fight to find out."



Both then agreed to a real fight and fought live on the stream leading to a violent clash.





The Twitch streamer ('A') threw 'B' on the desk, and 'B' was seen bloodied up while being dragged by his hair on the ground. The Twitch streamer continued to kick and attack 'B' while he was on the ground. Viewers begged them to stop fighting but the Twitch streamer did not stop. While the two resumed their broadcast, 'B's face was covered with blood.

The Twitch streamer then held an explanation broadcast on Afreeca TV, stating "whenever that friend drinks, he also tries to start an argument. I wanted to make up after he apologized the last time, but he started an argument again. There is already a police report and the police took pictures of the incident."

'A' further explained that his account was banned from Twitch due to this incident. Check out footage of the fight below.