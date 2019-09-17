Korean credit card issuer 'Shinhan Card' stirs controversy after sending out text messages promoting Kang Daniel's music video

Shinhan Card, one of the largest credit card issuers in South Korea, is under fire for abusing personal information of their clients.





On September 16, about 20,000 clients of the company received a text message promoting Kang Daniel's music video 'What Are You Up To'. Many clients have inquired about this incident, but each representative gave different answers to it.

According to Article 50 of the Information and Communications Network Act, when transmitting advertisements for commercial purposes, prior consent must be warranted and the text must explicitly say that it contains information for advertisement. None of these were met in the said text messages.



Currently, the company has not published an official statement while clients who received the message are waiting for the response from the Financial Supervisory Service and Consumer Protection Agency.





Stay tuned for updates.

