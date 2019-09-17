Hong Jin Young might set up an independent label of her own

Singer and entertainer Hong Jin Young, who is currently going through what seems to be a long and lengthy dispute with her label Music K, is reportedly preparing to set up an independent label of her own.

Hong had her corporation set up a couple of years ago to manage her online shopping mall. It was reported that she recently registered her company with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a pop culture planning company.

In order to carry out an entertainment business in Korea, the company must register with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in accordance with Article 26 of the Pop Culture Industry Development Act.





An insider has said on September 17, "Nothing has finalized yet but setting up independent label is one of the options she is considering. But it's not going to be a family business."







