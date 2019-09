Kim Chung Ha will be leaving 'Listen'.

She was a DJ for the EBS radio program since September 2017, just 3 months after her solo debut. Through the program, Kim Chung Ha listened to the stories and worries of various adolescents and shared her advice and consolation to all her listeners.

She said, "Thank you so much for showing me so much love even though I was lacking. Thank you also for watching me grow."