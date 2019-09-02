BoA to hold solo concert in October

BoA will be holding a solo concert in October.

She'll be at the Olympic Hall for her 'BoA Live Tour 2019 - #mood in SEOUL' on October 26th and 27th. It's been almost a year since her last 'BoA The Live Tour 2018 in Seoul' back in December 2018. BoA has always shown off her amazing vocals and performance to her fans, and this new tour will be no different.

Tickets will go on sale on Yes24 on September 17th at 8PM for fanclub members, and open to the general public on the 19th at 8PM KST.