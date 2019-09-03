Ham So Won reveals that she manages all of Jin Hua's earnings + netizens ask why she's treating her husband like her son

Ham So Won revealed on the September 3 broadcast of 'Flavor Of Wife' that she manages Jin Hua's appearance fees.

The couple faces a lot of conflicts, but one of the centers around money. Jin Hua tried to make a secret bank account, which caused further conflict between the couple. Ham So Won then revealed on the show that there are no bank accounts in Jin Hua's name and that she manages his income.

Netizens have been criticizing her further for her actions stating:

"She treats him like a son, not a husband."

"Even if he's young he's still her husband..."

"I feel like Jin Hua would be so mad."

"I have nothing to say because I feel this is staged."

What do you think?