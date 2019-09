IU had a special gift for her fans.

She had a fanmeeting to celebrate her 11th debut anniversary with around 6000 fans. She filled up the two hours with stories about their past, present, and where they were headed. She also sang 10cm's "Lean On My Shoulder", her favorite 'Hotel Del Luna' OST.

She also revealed that she donated 100 million KRW (about 84,000 USD) in her fanclub Uaena's name to celebrate her 11 years of debut.



What a sweet gesture for her fans!